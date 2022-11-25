The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. in the College Community Center, room 128. This meeting will include the swearing in of newly elected Board of Trustees members and the approval of the Fiscal Year 2022 LCCC Audit.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the Board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Anyone that would like to provide public comment during the meeting may attend in person.
The Board of Trustees will hold a holiday gathering with leadership from Laramie County School District 1 on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. on the LCCC Campus. The Facilities and Finance Committee will not meet in December.