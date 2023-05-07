The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. in the College Community Center, room 128. The Board will hear the first reading of the FY24 LCCC budget.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the Board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Anyone that would like to provide public comment during the meeting may attend in person.
The Facilities and Finance Committee will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room. The meeting agenda is available online at lccc.wy.edu/about/board. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1287.