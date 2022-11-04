The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, November 16 at 7 p.m. in the College Community Center, room 128. This meeting will include the recognition of outgoing board members.
Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the Board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Anyone that would like to provide public comment during the meeting may attend in person.
The Facilities and Finance Committee will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1102.