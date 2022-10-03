The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. at Little America Hotel & Resort, Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The meeting location has been changed to accommodate the Board of Trustees participation in the Rural Guided Pathways Symposium also being held at the hotel. Due to limited space and technical capabilities, there will be no public comment or live streaming of the meeting. The meeting agenda can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
The facilities and finance committee will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1102.