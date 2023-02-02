Espinoza is a graduate of Cheyenne East High School and played for the LCCC volleyball team in 2018, before transferring to CSU-Pueblo where she was a four-year stand out for the Thunderwolves.
“I am excited for the opportunity to work with Zach and to be a part of the Golden Eagle family once again,” Espinoza said.“LCCC is a tight knit community, has an undeniable culture and a place that feels like home. I am honored to be a part of the success of the volleyball program and hope to contribute in any way I can.”
During her time at East, Espinoza’s resume included winning three state titles and appearing in four championship games before making the decision to play for LCCC.
As a Golden Eagle, Espinoza and her teammates qualified for the NJCAA Division I National Championship Tournament, finishing 3-1.
She completed the 2018 season with a team high hitting percentage of .345, with 216 kills and 91 blocks in 38 matches earning the title of 2018 Region IX Freshman of the Year and was named to the Region IX First Team All-Conference team.
At CSU-Pueblo, Espinoza made her mark on the Thunderwolves program, recording an all-time single season hitting percentage of .387 in 2022. She set the highest attack percentage in both a three-set and five-set match and holds the most aces in a five-set match. Espinoza was named to the All-RMAC First team three times and was honorable mention as a sophomore.
“I am so excited to see Jazzy take this next step in her volleyball career,” Former LCCC Head Coach and current CSU-Pueblo Coach Austin Albers said. “As she puts a bow on her tremendous resume as a player, I’m looking forward to seeing her give her all to the game in a new capacity.”
The Golden Eagles are coming off a strong finish in 2022, going 18-12 and earning the Region IX North second seed, finishing just two wins shy of a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament.
“I am excited to have Jazzmine joining our coaching staff,” Head Coach Zach Shaver said.“As a player, she was a highly successful middle blocker at LCCC and CSU-Pueblo. Her experiences will be a huge asset to our student athletes. Her enthusiasm and love of our sport is undeniable. She possesses a strong knowledge of the Rocky Mountain Region, Region IX, and Cheyenne which will be extremely valuable to our program!”
For more information contact Caleb Burggraaf. He can be reached at 307-778-1332 or at cburggraaf@lccc.wy.edu.
A complete list of Esponoza’s individual college accolades include:
Athletic Recognition
2018 Region IX Freshman of the Year (LCCC)
2018 Region IX First Team All-Conference (LCCC)
2018 Region IX WCCAC All-Conference Team (LCCC)
2019 All-RMAC Honorable Mention
2020 All-RMAC First Team
2021 All-RMAC First Team
2022 All-RMAC First Team
Academic Recognition
2020 RMAC All-Academic First Team
2021 RMAC All-Academic First Team
2022 RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll
Records
Highest Attack Percentage in 3-set Match (.769) 10/16/21 vs Westminster
Highest Attack Percentage in 5-set Match (.727) 11/1/2019 vs Westminster
Most Service Aces in a 5-set Match (7 Aces) 9/29/22 vs Adams State
All-Time Single Season Program Leader in Hitting % (.387) 2022 Season
3rd All-Time Career Service Aces (111 Aces)
7th All-Time Career Blocks (400 Blocks)