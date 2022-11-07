Students and the public are invited to the Laramie County Community College Health Sciences and Wellness open house from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 14 to see what the programs have to offer.
All of the Health Sciences and Wellness labs will be open — except for Surgical Technology and Sonography, which already had their fall open houses — with program directors, faculty and the HSW pathway coordinator available to answer questions. Participating programs include Dental Hygiene, Radiography, Physical Therapy Assistant, Nursing, Speech-Language Pathology Assistant, Emergency Medical Services, Health Information Technology and Management and Respiratory Therapy.
“When the students or the public come in and explore these programs in the lab spaces, we’re hoping that they see the technology and advancements and have a hands-on experience with what they’ll get to see in a clinic when they’re practicing,” said Alex Barker, Health Sciences and Wellness Pathway coordinator.
The event will be an informal opportunity to learn about the programs and engage with LCCC faculty and staff. “The whole idea is to engage and let students who are interested in one of our programs know that there are multiple options,” Barker said.
“Our community contributes so much to LCCC, so we’d like to invite them to come out and see our facilities,” she said.
The open house will be located in the Prentice/Surbrugg Health Sciences Building on the LCCC Cheyenne campus. Guests are encouraged to check-in, in room 113.
Contact Alex Barker for more information at abarker@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1246.