Laramie County Community College has a new Esports coach.

John Kershaw, of Cheyenne, takes over the program starting today.

Kershaw is taking the reins of a team that has had meteoric success in its first two years, winning a pair of national championships in the game “Call of Duty: Warzone” and making the postseason with at least five teams in each of the past three semesters.

“I am looking forward to continuing success,” Kershaw said. “Video games deserve their time to shine too, and I want to help build a legacy here. The immediate goals are to build on our current national champions and just build a culture of success and good academics.”

Kershaw began gaming at 9 years old, and his uncle gave him his first Intel 286 computer.

He has played every console since Atari and currently focuses mostly on PlayStation 5 and PC games.

He specializes in shooter and team-based games. While he has not competed professionally, Kershaw has competed in tournament play throughout his life.

“LCCC is fortunate to have coach Kershaw on board as the next Esports coach. He is not a stranger to the program or school, and we look forward to him leading the program,” LCCC Athletic Director Mark Puev said.

Kershaw is a former member of the U.S. Air Force, enlisting at the age of 18 and he served for 15 years.

After retiring from the Air Force, Kershaw obtained his degree in cyber security and now works as a business intelligence analyst and programmer.

Along with his cyber security credentials, Kershaw also has a degree in computer information systems and is working toward a doctorate in data analytics.

Married for 20 years to his wife Marion, Kershaw has been living in Cheyenne since 2009 and is the father to three daughters, Janina, Kiara, and Victoria.

He originally grew up on the central coast of California. Kiara is also a member of the LCCC Esports Rainbow 6: Siege team and is the starting goalie for the Golden Eagles women’s soccer team.