Laramie County Community College’s Health Information Technology and Management (HITM) program was named among the nation’s top 50 online medical coding degree programs by a trusted resource for higher education ranking and planning.
Intelligent.com, which provides research to help students make informed higher education decisions, creates curated guides, including for best online medical degree coding programs in 2023. LCCC’s Medical Claims Coding Associate certificate was ranked 32, earning an 87.44 “intelligence score.” The score evaluates a school’s program on tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, and reputation, as well as the student resources provided for online students.
“I was so glad to see (the ranking), and I hope it helps our students know that they are getting a good education,” said Ann Howard, LCCC’s HITM program director.
The Medical Claims Coding Associate program builds on the Medical Office Essentials credit diploma and addresses specialized skills in medical coding and reimbursement, including advanced techniques in medical insurance, reimbursement methodologies, basic health information management, electronic health records and basic and advanced coding, emphasizing CPT/HCPCS and ICD coding.
The coding courses prepare students for a national coding exam through the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA). The courses for the Medical Office Essentials credit diploma are embedded in the Medical Claims Coding Associate Certificate of Completion.
Those who enjoy working independently and appreciate the intersection of information technology and healthcare are a good fit for the program, Howard said.
“Once they graduate from the program, they can sit for the national exams, then they can go anywhere and work,” she said. “Our curriculum follows the coding exam, so our students are ready when they leave.”
For more information about the Health Information and Technology Management program, contact Ann Howard at ahoward1@lccc.wy.edu or 307.432.1686. The full Intelligence.com list can be found at intelligent.com/best-online-medical-coding-degree-programs.