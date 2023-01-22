The Laramie County Community College men's basketball team defeated Central Wyoming College 89-81 on Saturday afternoon to open conference play in Region IX and pick up momentum on their quest to host the men's tournament later this year.

"I think that first win, especially a road win over a conference opponent is a tough scenario," third year player Xavier McCord said. "I think this was great for us and now we just have to take it one game at a time."

After starting the game with a three-minute scoreless drought, the Golden Eagles offense exploded for a 12-2 run highlighted by a three to beat the shot clock from Pedro Ellery to give LCCC the lead and force a time out from Central Wyoming at 12-6 with 11 minutes to go in the opening half.

Four triples in a row from Jordan Reed and a pass to a Demetrious McCord three increased the lead to 29-18 with eight minutes to go in the half as Laramie County took control of their opening conference game.

Reed would finish the half with 19 points and five threes' as LCCC led 42-28 at the break.

Central Wyoming tried to cut back into the lead of the Golden Eagles in the first five minutes, trimming the deficit to single digits once, but the run wouldn't last and the lead was quickly back up to 14 points with 13 minutes to play.

The Rustlers just wouldn't go away as turnovers began to swarm the LCCC offense and with eight minutes to play the lead was down to just two at 62-60.

A minute later they evened the score but a Tristan Starks three snuffed out the bid to take the lead for the first time since the opening minutes. That quieted the run and LCCC quickly re-established a double-digit lead at 76-65 with five minutes to go thanks to a team wide effort.

"One good thing about our team is we don't rely on one person," Head Coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. "I like the way we spread the ball around and nobody cares who. Everybody celebrates on the bench when we have success and I just love the way this team is sharing the basketball."

The lead would hover around ten for the rest of the game as Laramie County picked up their tenth win 89-81 over Central Wyoming and moved to 1-0 in conference play.

Reed finished with his third straight 20-point game and set a new career high with 28 points on seven made threes' and was joined in double digits by Starks (15), McCord (10), and Brandon Tchouya (19).

McCord also registered a double-double with ten rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles and he said having other offensive weapons around him has allowed him to thrive in other aspects of the game.

"We are already aware that I can score so it let's me provide backside help or show off other parts of my game. I think with Jordan and these other guys stepping up for us I think its great for us in the long run."

"He does what we need him to do every single day," added Saulsberry. "I can't say enough about him. He rebounds it, he defends, he brings the ball up the court for us. He's an all tool guy and a guy that we are going to need these last nine games."

The team also had 18 assists, led by Pedro Ellery's four and three each from McCord and Reed.

The win is big in a conference that will be a tight race for the right to host the Region IX Championships.

"You have to win all your home games and see if you can steal one on the road and that's what we did tonight," Saulsberry said.

The Golden Eagle will return home for action against Western Wyoming at Storey Gymnasium on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm as the second part of a double header with the women's team. Tickets are available for purchase at www.golccc.com.