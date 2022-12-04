LCCC Men Take Down McCook for Second Time 73-61 on the Road

The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team (6-3) finished off a season sweep of McCook Community College on the road with a 73-61 victory on the road.
The Golden Eagles were strong on offense in the first half, and were able to build a double-digit edge over McCook in the opening half thanks to strong defense, which held the Indians to just 23 points and closed the half on a 9-3 run over the final five minutes.
Both teams came out trading baskets in the second half but the Golden Eagles were again able to begin pulling away slightly as the offense heated up just a bit more for Laramie County through the first ten minutes to make it 62-42.
McCook went on a 14-3 run to close the gap back to single digits with just four minutes remaining, but the Golden Eagles were able to calm the waves and kept the run from closing it to less than three possessions.
Head Coach DeWayne Saulsberry had called a timeout during the run and he said the message was just to relax.
“Sometimes when a team is making a run you help that run by getting over excited so I was just trying to get those guys to look at the scoreboard and realize we’re still up. Until they actually go up, a run is just what it is. A run.”
From there, it was about slowing the pace down and using the clock to the advantage as they built the lead back to 12 on the way to the 73-61 win on the road.
“Our defense was solid really the whole night,” Saulsberry said praising the effort. “They made a little run but they still only ended up with 61 points. I’ll take that 15 more times.”
The team was led by Brandon Tchouya who finished with 21 points including three made three-pointers. Tristan Starks was the only other Golden Eagle in double figures, wrapping up the night with 15, all of which came in the second half.
All told, ten Laramie County players were able to add to the score sheet with points in the victory for a balanced team win.
“When you have back to back games like this you try to get as many guys in as you can,” Saulsberry said. “When I subbed guys in they did an unbelievable job of making shots.”
The Golden Eagles are back to action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to North Platte Community College looking to avenge a loss against the Knights from earlier in the season, and Saulsberry said he is hoping that is still fresh in their minds.
“I want them thinking about the first game in North Platte,” he said. “That should be a nasty taste in their mouth. I’m not one of those coaches who says wipe it out of your mind. I want you thinking about that game and wanting a little payback.”
Opening tip of the game is scheduled for 3:30 pm MST and the link to stream the game can be found on www.golccc.com.