The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team picked up two honorees on the All-Region IX teams this season, led by third year sophomore Xavier McCord along with freshman Brandon Tchouya.
McCord picked up his second straight first team nod and was the second leading vote getter for the second consecutive year as well. The Golden Eagles all time leading scorer was led the men in scoring with 18.2 points per game as well as rebounds (8.7), assists (2.5), and was third on the team in steals (1.1). He also led the team in blocks with 25 while starting all 29 games for the team this year.
His field goal percentage of 53.8 was a career high and while best known for his scoring, he added his name to the record books in several other statistics for a single season including fifth in rebounds with 252 and surpassing his own spot at 10th in single season shooting percentage.
Tchouya showed he was going to be a force to be reckoned with almost immediately after stepping foot onto the court, using his length and quickness to score in double digits in all but seven games for the Golden Eagles.
The London, England native earned a spot in the Fab 50 for the top junior college freshman in the country and averaged 13.2 points per game, setting a career high in the overtime loss to then top ranked College of Southern Idaho with 27.
Tchouya was second on the team in field goal percentage among starters, shooting 56.8 percent and was third when it came to hitting the boards for 4.4 rebounds per game. He was also second on the team in assists with 60 on the year and had 27 steals.