The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team picked up another two goal keepers for their roster with the additions of Adan Herrera from Greeley, Colorado and Jacob Schreiner from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Herrera is a 6’2” net minder who has spent the past three years playing with the Real Colorado MLS Next club team after having a standout freshman season with Greeley West High School in 2019. That season, he was named Front Range League 1st Team All-Conference while also picking up All-State Honorable Mention before moving on to one of the top club teams in Colorado.

“I chose LCCC because I believe it’s a great starting place to be able to move on to the next level,” Herrera said.

Schreiner is joining the Golden Eagles from New Mexico where he started 19 games his senior year for Volcano Vista High School, only allowing 1.08 goals per game and making 52 saves as a senior helping the team to a 15-2-3 record and the number one overall seed in the playoffs.

The team made the 5A semifinals in New Mexico before falling to eventual state champion Cleveland 3-2.

“I choose LCCC because I think it is the best for me academically and athletically,” Schreiner said. “I see myself having a bright future here!”

The Golden Eagles now have good depth at goalie going into the fall season with three after signing Hudson Conrad from Rock Springs, Wyoming in March.

“I am excited to be bringing in a variety of talent to our goalie position for the upcoming season,” Head Coach Fernando Perez said. “I expect all three of our new keepers to push and challenge each other to bring the best out of the position for our program.”

The pre-season for the Golden Eagles begins on August 12th with the annual alumi scrimmage game before their first official contest against the defending national champion Arizona Western on August 19th.