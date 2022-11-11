Six members of the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team were named to the All-Region IX team after a season which saw LCCC finish runner-up in the Region IX Championships.

The Golden Eagles were led by sophomores Daniel Barajas and Brayan Aguirre on the first team.

Barajas was the leading goal scorer for LCCC this season with 10 goals and had three assists as well. Aguirre also had a goal on the year and was the leader of a defense that only allowed 1.22 goals against per game in Region IX play and only 2.02 goals per game on the season.

The second team was led by freshman forward Azael Marrufo and sophomore midfielder Christian Nunez.

Marrufo had three goals on the year and added an assist, while Nunez also had three goals and assisted on four more.

LCCC also had a pair of honorable mentions on the defensive side with sophomores Isaac Perez and Brian Fierro.

Perez had one goal and one assist on the season after being moved back to the defense early in the season. Fierro was fantastic in net during Region IX play with a save percentage of 78.7 and 37 saves in the regular season. He also had an overall save percentage of 68.6 with 70 saves on the year.

The Golden Eagles as a team finished the season with a record of 7-7-2 and went 5-2-1 in Region IX play.