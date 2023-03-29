The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team celebrated the announcement of sophomore forward Daniel Barajas moving on to continue his career at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Head Coach Ferenando Perez said. “Just for him to be able to continue his student athlete career and to get their education.”

Barajas led the Golden Eagles in scoring during the 2022 campaign with ten goals and added three assists while playing in 15 games for Laramie County. In his career, Barajas finished with 12 goals and seven assists in 41 games over three seasons.

“Watching Dany just grow through our program has been phenomenal,” Head Coach Fernando Perez said. “He showed up and played and did everything he did and more for us and his teammates and always held his head high at the end of the day.”

“LCCC means a lot,” Barajas said. “It was the only option to me and I just decided to come here to expand my education and my soccer and it was amazing.”

Perez said Barajas brought an attitude of always wanting more to the team that will be a hole to fill.

“He always wants more in every aspect of working hard and trying. Watching him come in when I was the assistant to being head coach now, he’s just grown and matured into the player and person that he is.”

He will be moving on to join a Mountain Lions team that competed for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title last season before falling in the semifinals to #15 Colorado School of Mines 1-0.

“The main reason I wanted to go there was the opportunity the coach gave me,” Barajas said. “I saw they really trust me and saw what I want to get out of UCCS, and also the friends that I have there.”

The UCCS men’s team went 11-5-4 on the season and their roster is littered with former Golden Eagles including junior’s Declan Domyan, Abe Lopez, Noah Espino-Kennedy, and Cole Van Holland.

Barajas said he will be playing as either a left wing or a center forward for UCCS on a rotation.