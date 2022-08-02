Laramie County Community College will have a familiar face on the sidelines this fall as Jim Gardner, steps in as the program’s interim head coach. Gardner served as the program’s head coach for 18 years, prior to his retirement in 2020. Former Head Coach, Nate Ulness, resigned from his position last week, to pursue a new coaching opportunity away from LCCC.
“We wish Coach Ulness all the best as he explores this new opportunity,” said Mark Puev, LCCC athletics director. “I look forward to working with Coach Gardner and appreciate his willingness to step into this position and for his continued commitment to LCCC and our women’s soccer team.”
Gardner started the women’s soccer program at LCCC in 2002, lifting the team to the top of the junior college athletic realm, including 11 NJCAA Region IX Championships, 11 NJCAA Division I National Tournament appearances and four trips to the national tournament semifinals. During his time at LCCC, he was recognized as the Region IX Coach of the year eight times and produced 34 NJCAA All-Americans and countless Academic All-Americans. Gardner’s record at LCCC was 250-70-28, and was founded on the motto of, win with humility and lose with grace.
LCCC will begin the formal search process for a full-time women’s soccer head coach this fall. “We are grateful to Coach Gardner, for the stability he will provide the program while we complete the search process. It is our hope we will have the program’s new coach named and in place by the end of this year,” said Puev.