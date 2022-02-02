Laramie County Community College Golden Eagle Athletics is currently accepting nominations for the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Members of the community along with LCCC employees and students are invited to nominate deserving individuals to be considered for the honor. Nominations can be made for coaches, student athletes, teams or contributors to the success of Golden Eagle Athletic programs.
“The Hall of Fame recognition is an opportunity for LCCC to formally recognize individuals and teams that have achieved excellence through their performance and/or have provided outstanding support to Golden Eagle Athletics,” said Cindy Henning, interim athletic director. “We are excited about showcasing our former student athletes, coaches and our program supporters.”
Inductees of the 2022 Hall of Fame class will be recognized August 26 & 27, during fall athletic competitions and at a dinner and induction ceremony open to the community.
LCCC began its Hall of Fame recognition in 2021, recognizing the 1986-87 Men’s Basketball Team; former men’s basketball coach Woody Halverson; rodeo athlete, Todd Suhn; men’s basketball player, Ron Tate; and former rodeo coach, Russell “Pinky” Walter.
All nominations will be reviewed by a committee comprised of LCCC employees, current student athletes and community members.
Nominations can be submitted online at GoLCCC.com/Hall_of_Fame, the nomination deadline is February 28.