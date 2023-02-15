High school juniors and seniors are invited to Laramie County Community College for Pathways Day, a chance to explore the college’s eight pathways to a better future.
The free day of hands-on exploration of careers and programs is set for 8 a.m. Feb. 23, with registration ending Feb. 21. Space is limited, so students are encouraged to register early. Students can register at lccc.wy.edu/PathwaysDay. Registrants choose one of eight exciting pathways that will guide their experience through the day. The experience includes a free lunch, awards and prizes, including an opportunity to receive an LCCC scholarship.
“Students will get a firsthand look at the college experience,” said Kaycie Kilmurray, LCCC Student Success Coach.
A Pathway is a set of related programs grouped together to allow for exploration in multiple areas with low risk of wasting credits or semesters. LCCC’s eight pathways are: Agriculture & Equine; Business & Accounting; Communication & Creative Arts; Health Sciences & Wellness; Human & Public Services; Information Technology; Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM); and Trades & Technical Studies.
Students unsure about which pathway to pick can take the Career Coach assessment available on the Pathways Day webpage.
Faculty, pathway coordinators and student success coaches will be available to meet students and help acquaint them with what LCCC’s pathways have to offer.
“They're getting a good, broad view of that individual pathway so that they know about all the different programs and areas that they can go into within that pathway,” Kilmurray said.
More information about LCCC’s Pathways is available at lccc.wy.edu/pathways.