The Laramie County Community College Call of Duty: Warzone 2 team of Andrew Santhuff and Dimitrios Chronopoulos faced off against North Central Missouri College in the NJCAAe National Championship on Saturday evening and for the second time in school history walked away with a national title after a 3-1 match win over the Pirates.

"I think I can say for the both of us that it feels really good," Santhuff said after clinching his first national title in several attempts in the postseason in multiple titles over the last two years. "It's a little bit sweeter, but I think the losses is what brought this. It taught me how these players play."

The team now has national titles in back to back spring seasons and have done it with a different duo each year, as well as different coaches each year after Head Coach Cindy Benitez took the helm for this year's campaign.

"This is an accomplishment for the whole school and I hope that people realize that there is promise in this," Benites said. "We are winning national championships. What Andy and D.C. did, they made history and I hope people see the importance in that.

Game one started with Santhuff picking up the opening kill and Chronopoulos adding several as well to help the team to an early 6-0 lead over the Pirates.

After his opening death, Santhuff survived his Gulag dual, Chronopoulos was able to survive his moments later and the pair respawned with a 7-1 lead as they dropped onto the map again. They teamed up for two more kills before being eliminated up 9-2 giving North Central a chance to come back with their duo still intact.

The Pirates slow played the map for the rest of the time and were able to rally back and take the opening map 11-9 for the early 1-0 lead in the match.

"Warzone isn't just about skill," Chronopoulos said. "It's also about how the game flows. In the first and even the second game, it didn't go our way, but those guys were just dropping away and getting money so we figured out their strategy and then once we got up on kills started slowing down to their pace and just played smart."

LCCC's slower pace in the second game didn't mean they didn't build their lead still. After both Gulag trips for the pair of Golden Eagles they had a 7-1 lead. Chronopoulos was eliminated early and Santhuff had to buy him back in with a 7-3 lead for the Golden Eagles with both teams on their final lives.

Laramie County got jumped by a team of four and only picked up one kill as the Pirates were again in control of their own fate down 8-2 to the Golden Eagles but they were only able to pick up two more kills and it ended with a win for LCCC to even the match at 1-1 and gave the team some confidence to build on.

"That took away the nerves completely," Santhuff said. "I wasn't really nervous going into the match, but after that first game I did get a little nervous and I was kind of stressing. But I knew we had it and I think we both played really well."

The third drop in was a slower game for both teams but the Golden Eagles still picked up the lead early.

The Golden Eagles were up 7-1 when both Pirates went down, with one already having been in the Gulag and each side only picked up one kill each and Laramie County won 8-2 in the match to take a 2-1 lead in the best of five taking all of the nervousness away from LCCC's side of the game.

"Nerves play a big part in it because it can change your whole play style," Benites said. "You are taking kills that you aren't used to and it can take you out of your element but they handled their nerves pretty well and they went up in amazing fashion so I'm very proud of what they accomplished."

North Central came out more aggressive in the fourth game and had the early 2-0 lead but both ended up in the Gulag and only one picked up the victory putting them in a difficult position.

Meanwhile, Chronopoulos and Santhuff ended up in the Gulag as well and picked up their wins to claim the lead at 3-2. The game stayed neck and neck between the two sides with both schools dropping a teammate and both buying them back into the game until late in the match, LCCC went up 6-4 and at a man advantage away from any buy sites.

Both sides got trapped and the Golden Eagles lead was able to hold up for a 7-2 win and a 3-1 win for the match.

"I can honestly say that Warzone was more than just a game," said Chronopoulos, who just joined the team this semester. "After losing in Siege and COD 4v4, we wanted to make coach happy as well. And Andrew has been at LCCC for two years and a part of multiple games so it's finally time to get a ring. I was just happy to help both of them."

The Golden Eagles finish the season with an overall record of 10-1 and only dropped three games during the entire postseason, with sweeps in the opening round and in the semi-finals. The team has also has never missed the Call of Duty: Warzone postseason since the team was founded and remains the only national champion team for Laramie County since the men's golf teams won titles in 1991 and 1992.