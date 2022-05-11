Students in Laramie County Community College’s Radiography Program, have been hard at work raising funds to support the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s, Curie Fund. In April, LCCC students presented CRMC a $2,500 donation to benefit the Curie Fund. Over the past 12 years, the Radiography Club at LCCC has raised and donated over $35,000 to the fund.
“The engagement and fundraising support provided by the young women and men of the LCCC Radiography Club is really exciting for several reasons. Not only will patients benefit, but the students’ willingness to give some of their time to help people in need in their community is really admirable. This program also helps those future healthcare professionals understand that giving back to their community can be very rewarding,” said Scott Fox, executive director of the CRMC Foundation.
The Curie Fund was established in the 1980’s by Cheyenne Regional’s Radiation Oncology Department to help patients undergoing cancer treatment pay for personal or family necessities, including utilities, transportation expenses and school supplies. Funds are given to patients with financial struggles and are not used to pay medical bills.
“It’s important to continue the tradition of supporting the Curie Fund because it allows us to care for patients in an unconventional way. When we presented the check at the CRMC Cancer Center it was one of the most humbling and rewarding experiences I have had during my time with the Radiography Club,” LCCC student Kaitlyn Jacobs said.
LCCC’s students hold fundraisers such as bake sales and t-shirt sales to help raise the funds they donate.
“The Radiography Club is committed to helping support local patients who are involved daily with our profession. Teaching students to give back to a community through service learning is a valuable way to help them grow into professionals who will lead into the future,” said Ashleigh Ralls, radiography program director.
To learn more about LCCC’s radiography program contact Ashleigh Ralls, Program Director at aralls@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1292.