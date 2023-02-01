Ashleigh Ralls, Laramie County Community College Radiography Program director, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award from the Association of American Community Colleges.
This award recognizes excellence in teaching and leadership in the community college environment. As a leader in the field of radiography, Ralls' achievement is a testament to her commitment to educating students and improving the standards of radiography programs across the country.
Ralls, who first came to LCCC as a student after graduating from Cheyenne East High School, began her career at the college as the Radiography Program clinical coordinator in 2013. In 2018, she was offered the program director position on an interim basis, taking on the position in-full in 2019.
Parnell Distinguished Faculty winners are recognized for demonstrating passion for students and the classroom, being willing to support students inside and outside the classroom, participating in committees, and going above and beyond what is required to ensure students are successful in their academic endeavors.
Being a part of the process where students change their lives makes those efforts worthwhile, Ralls said.
"The biggest driver for me is helping people become their best selves," said Ralls.