Laramie County Community College’s efforts to launch a new Advanced Manufacturing program received the final piece of funding with the announcement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, that the College has been approved for an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant totaling $2.3 million. The grant will be used to purchase equipment for its new Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center (AMMC). This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.