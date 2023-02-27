Laramie County Community College, in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, will cover all the costs of the Commercial Driver License Certification program for more than 100 students.
LCCC was approved for a $556,920 grant to train CDL drivers through the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ (DWS) Pre-Hire Economic Development Grant program. The grant is available to individuals who wish to obtain their CDL and gain employment as a truck driver in Wyoming.
Applications are completed through a partnering of four entities that contribute separate needs or services to the program:
- A training entity that can deliver the training, certificate or skills the business requires;
- A business, group of businesses or an industry with a need for workers;
- The local or regional economic development entity that will work within the local or regional economic network to provide assistance; and
- The local Workforce Center, which will assist in the recruitment of potential skilled workers, along with placement of trained participants.
LCCC works with local industry leaders to identify transportation needs for the state of Wyoming. This allows the college to tailor the training to the local community.
Applicants must have a Wyoming driver’s license and work in Wyoming upon completing the CDL program. The program is available at LCCC’s Cheyenne and Laramie campuses.
The CDL program is excited to partner with DWS to offer this grant opportunity to individuals seeking a new career in the trucking industry, said Michael Geissler, LCCC CDL program manager.
“We are looking forward to training future truck drivers of the Cowboy State with a grant made available by DWS,” Geissler said. “This opportunity would not have been available without the additional support from our industry leaders who helped us secure the grant.”
For more information on CDL training at LCCC, contact Darlene Kaelin at 307-778-4381 or Mike Geissler at 307-432-1637. Inquiries can also be sent to cdl@lccc.wy.edu.