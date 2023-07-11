Laramie County Community College Head Rodeo Coach Seth Glause announced he is moving on from the Golden Eagles to accept the head coach position for the University of Wyoming rodeo team.

Glause’s departure comes after five seasons at the helm of LCCC’s rodeo program.

He started his tenure as an assistant coach with the Golden Eagles in 2016, working primarily with rough stock riders at LCCC prior to getting the head coaching position in 2018.

In reflecting on his time at LCCC, Glause said he will always remember the people who made the program special, including his athletes, LCCC staff and the team’s supporters.

“They’re an amazing group of people, and I’m just very thankful that LCCC provided me an opportunity to grow as a coach,” he said. “It’s been an amazing journey. I’m excited to see the students grow and watch where they go with their careers. LCCC and its athletes will always have a special place in my heart.”

Under Glause’s leadership, the rodeo program became a perennial contender in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, leading the men’s and women’s teams to third-place finishes in the region in his last two seasons.

He was named the region’s Coach of the Year for the 2020-2021 season and was behind the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo winning the region’s Rodeo of the Year the past three seasons.

LCCC Athletics Director Mark Puev said the college is grateful for Glause’s contributions to the program and excited for his future.

“You never want to see people leave, but it is understood that they also have things they want to accomplish in life,” he said. “I am proud of everything that Coach Glause has accomplished at LCCC. The University of Wyoming is not only getting a good coach, but a great person.”

The team also saw success for multiple individuals under Glause’s leadership, including qualifying six athletes for the College National Finals Rodeo in 2023 and five in 2022.

The team has also seen three athletes win regional championships and had two athletes compete in the championship round at the CNFR, with Stefan Tonita taking fifth in the nation in bull riding in 2021 and Sage Miller placing 10th in 2022.

Glause is a Rock Springs native who started rodeoing at a young age.

He graduated from Central Wyoming College in 2008 where he was a rodeo athlete.

After competing for a period of time at Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Glause pursued a professional rodeo career.

In May 2020, Glause graduated from UW with a degree in organizational leadership.

LCCC’s Athletics Department will immediately begin looking for a replacement coach to ensure that the rodeo program continues to achieve at a high level.