Laramie County Community College’s Children Discovery Center recently received a renewal of its accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). The renewal, will provide the program with accreditation through May of 2027.
The NAEYC Accreditation is the highest accreditation that can be provided for early childhood programs. “We are excited to renew our accreditation with NAEYC, this is a wonderful accomplishment for our program and our teachers. Our staff pride themselves on providing a quality education to all of our students,” said Beth Storer, program director.
NAEYC Accreditation helps families recognize quality early learning programs and feel comfortable knowing that their children are receiving a high-quality, research-based education that will prepare them for future success. NAEYC Accreditation offers programs access to continuous quality-improvement, the latest research on best practices, training, technical assistance, visibility on family-focused search engines, and much more.
LCCC’s Children’s Discovery Center offers full-time childcare from infancy to kindergarten, and a part-time preschool program for children ages three and a half to six. The Center teaches the college’s youngest learners, utilizing the Creative Curriculum, a nationally recognized, play based curriculum. The curriculum fosters creativity in the children, and helps them develop the skills needed to be successful in kindergarten. The Center also utilizes the Zoo Phonics Curriculum to help the children learn their letters and the sounds they make.
Teachers at the Children’s Discovery Center must have a minimum of a Bachelor degree in early childhood education or related fields and associate teachers must have a minimum of an associate’s degree in early childhood education or related fields.
The renewal of LCCC’s accreditation makes the Children’s Discovery Center one of only two facilities in Cheyenne to receive the recognition, the other facility is located on F.E. Warren AFB.
For more information about LCCC’s Children’s Discovery Center, contact Beth Storer at 307-778-1303 or bstorer@lccc.wy.edu.