Laramie County Community College will showcase artwork from high school students in its latest exhibit. The show features a variety of work from Laramie County School District 1 students.
The show, a collaboration between LCCC and LCSD1, will be on display 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery March 6-31. An opening reception is set for 5-6:30 p.m. March 23.
In its second year, the show will feature art from East, Central, South and Triumph high schools. The show will feature about 150 pieces of original works in all kinds of art media, from 2D to 3D to digital.
It’s an exciting event because, for many students, it’s the first art show they’ve participated in, said Daniel Maw, LCCC art instructor and Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery director.
“Not only will students submit their art, but they will also participate in installing the show,” Maw said. “Therefore, they’ll have to decide where pieces go, hang their art, print and install their own labels, and more.”
“For the LCCC community, it’s an unparalleled opportunity to bear witness to young artistic expression, and maybe even connect and recruit students to the college,” Maw said.
It’s Maw’s hope that the event reinforces the importance of arts in the lives of people in the Laramie County community.
“The arts are often asked to do the most with the least in terms of financial and societal support,” he said. “We need more events like this to remind the young aspiring art-makers that they are just as valuable as the members of society we normally praise and lift up.”
For more information about the LCSD1 High School Art Show, contact Daniel Maw at dmaw@lccc.wy.edu or 307-432-1692.