The Laramie County Community College volleyball team didn’t waste any time in reloading for next season, signing a pair of middles out of Colorado and Arizona this week.

Ana Haubner joins the Golden Eagles from Tuscon, Arizona where she competed for Catalina Foothills High School, playing on the varsity for three seasons. She said she decided to sign with Laramie County because the people seemed amazing, and she is looking forward to the new experience and jumping into the classes that are going to progress her in her major.

“I am excited that Ana chose to join our program,” said Head Coach Zach Shaver. “She brings athleticism, intelligence, and high-level club experience to the middle blocker position. She will make us a stronger team!”

Lauren Fagerberg will be making the trip to LCCC from a little closer to home. Fagerberg competed for Frontier Academy in Greeley, Colorado, lettering three years for the volleyball team and earning an MVP award for her play.

During her career, she recorded 243 kills and had 116 blocks, including 73 solo blocks.

She is also a great addition on the academic side having made the All-State Academic Teams in both volleyball and track and field.

“Lauren was our first 2023 recruit to visit campus and we knew right away that she was a perfect match for our team,” Shaver said. “She is aggressive and coachable which will help her reach the high ceiling of potential she has as a middle blocker. I am excited to welcome her to the Golden Eagle family!”

The Golden Eagles will be graduating six players from the 2022 team that finished 18-12 and was two wins away from making the national tournament at the Region IX Championships.