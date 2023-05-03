Laramie County Community College will host its spring commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. May 13 at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The ceremony will celebrate students who have completed their academic programs during the 2022-2023 academic year, conferring more than 700 degrees to this year’s graduates.
No single day reaffirms the significance of the work being done by students, faculty and staff throughout the year at LCCC as much as commencement, said President Joe Schaffer.
“Our graduates are about to embark on the next stage in their lives, and we hope that their time at LCCC has prepared them for the experiences that will follow,” he said. “They will always be a part of what makes our campus community so rich and wonderful. Commencement is our opportunity to wish graduates the very best as they go on to make a positive impact on the communities and people they will touch.”
It’s important for the students completing their degrees to have a chance to celebrate their achievements, said Stacy Maestas, LCCC registrar. Commencement provides the opportunity for graduates to join their peers, instructors, administrators and loved ones for a day of formal recognition.
The LCCC High School Equivalency Certificate (HSEC) graduation will also be held at 1 p.m. May 13 at Storey Gym.
Storey Gym is located at 2811 House Ave. Parking is free, with limited parking lot space. Street parking is available. The ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded for guests who cannot attend in-person at lccc.wy.edu/grad. Commencement is being held at Storey Gym while the Blue Federal Credit Union Recreation & Athletics Complex is under construction.
More information is available at lccc.wy.edu/commencement.