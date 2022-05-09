Laramie County Community College will host its spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 14 in the Recreation & Athletics Complex on the LCCC campus. The ceremony will celebrate students that have completed their academic programs during the 2021-2022 academic year, conferring more than 700 degrees to this year’s graduates.

The College will hold three ceremonies on Saturday for their academic schools:

9 a.m.: School of Arts & Humanities and School of Math & Sciences

11 a.m.: School of Business, Agriculture & Technical Studies

1 p.m.: School of Health Sciences & Wellness

“Commencement is one of my favorite days and reaffirms each year the great work we are doing at LCCC. Seeing our students celebrate the completion of hard work and dedication is empowering and only makes me more excited to start another school year,” said Dr. Joe Schaffer, president of LCCC.

This year’s graduating class will include LCCC’s first graduates from the Bachelors of Applied Science programs. LCCC will have nine students graduating with a degree in Applied Management and eight students receiving their degree in Healthcare Administration. These students have completed a two-year program in addition to receiving their associate’s degree before entering the program.

“Our bachelor’s program has been a collaborative process, combined with dedication and hard work from both our students and faculty, to get us to this point,” said Dr. Kari Brown-Herbst, vice president of academic affairs. “Our students, faculty and staff have given an amazing amount of time and energy to develop this program and we are excited to see our first cohort of students receive their bachelor’s degree from LCCC.”

Graduates have a limited number of seats allocated for family and friends, for those unable to attend in person LCCC will live stream the event. For more information on commencement and to view the live stream visit lccc.wy.edu/grad.

LCCC’s Adult Career and Education System (ACES) Graduation will also be held on Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m. in the Recreation & Athletics Complex. Family and friends are invited to attend, no tickets or reservations are required for the ACES ceremony.