The Laramie County Community College Student Art Show, providing a unique opportunity for students to share their work, will be on display April 10-May 7 in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery.
All submissions for the exhibition are from currently enrolled LCCC students, though not all are art majors, said Daniel Maw, LCCC art instructor and Esther and John Clay Fine Arts Gallery director. LCCC students are allowed to submit work from any medium, whether it was made in a class at the college or not. The 2021 show, the last time it ran, saw around 50 submissions from 40 artists, and Maw expects similar numbers in 2023’s gallery.
Having the opportunity to share one’s artistic output in a public gallery is a profound experience for the students, Maw said.
“We, as artists, often spend so much time working on our craft and ideas alone, so it’s essential to share it with others,” he said. “We’ve got a beautiful, professional gallery for our students to showcase their work in. It’s an experience they can build upon and add to their resume as they apply for schools, scholarships, shows and residencies.”
The LCCC Student Art show will be on display from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday April 10-May 7 in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, with an opening reception from noon-1:30 p.m. April 20. The gallery and event are free and open to the public. For more information about the LCCC Student Art Show contact Daniel Maw at dmaw@lccc.wy.edu or 307-432-1692. To learn about LCCC’s art program visit lccc.wy.edu/art.