The Certified Driver’s License (CDL) Program at LCCC will host an open house from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 20 in the Career and Technical Building on the Cheyenne campus.
Members of the public are invited to come find out about careers in the trucking industry and how interested parties can take the next steps to obtaining a CDL. Families are invited to see how a career in trucking is suitable for family life.
The program will include short lectures on women in trucking, discuss types of career options, learn about the program's curriculum, use the driving simulator and tips for selecting a company to work for. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services representative regarding grants for individuals and corporations and get a chance to sit in a tractor-trailer.
The open house is an exciting opportunity for those looking to enter a career that is in high-demand with excellent pay, said Michael Geissler, CDL Program director.
“The starting pay is one of the best for blue-collar jobs,” Geissler said. “This state and nation relies heavily on its trucking industry to keep our economy moving, so the job stability and competitive pay and benefits are outstanding.”
LCCC works with local industry leaders to identify transportation needs for the state of Wyoming. This allows the college to tailor the training to the local community. The CDL Program has proactively incorporated federally-mandated training modules into its curriculum. All modules are available online or in a classroom setting.
The program consists of online theory training and behind the wheel (BTW) hands-on training. The online portion is self-paced, but must be completed within 30 days. BTW training is 30-80 hours, depending on CDL type, which includes range, driving, backing and port of entry site visit.
Job placement assistance is available through LCCC for those who complete the CDL program.