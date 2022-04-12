Laramie County Community will host Let's Talk About Ukraine, a presentation and discussion about the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 19 from 12- 2 p.m. in the Student Lounge in the College Community Center (CCC) building.
This event will feature LCCC speakers and panelists including, Iryna Wiggam, a native of Ukraine, current LCCC ESL instructor and Paralegal for Wyoming Attorney General's Office, along with Dr. Lily Rowan and Dr. James Miller, political science instructors at LCCC. The event will be moderated by LCCC Psychology Instructor, Ezras Tellalian.
The College will provide a sampling of Ukrainian food for attendees, prior to and during the event.
Join us to learn more about this timely and important topic. The event is free and open to the public.