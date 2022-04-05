The Laramie County Community College Foundation will host the GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer on Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m. in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium on the LCCC campus.
The performance, sponsored by the LCCC Foundation’s ANB Bank Performing Arts Series will be the groups second performance in Cheyenne and part of their 2022 Tour.
“We are excited the Foundation’s Cultural Series is able to host Chanticleer and provide our campus community and the Cheyenne community the opportunity to enjoy such an outstanding cultural experience,” said Lisa Trimble, associate vice president, institutional advancement at LCCC.
Chanticleer has been hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker and is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, Chanticleer quickly took its place as one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world, selling over one million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to audiences around the world.
The concert is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at lccc.wy.edu/culturalseries or by calling the LCCC Foundation at 307-778-1110. Seating is limited. Advanced ticket purchases and masks are encouraged.