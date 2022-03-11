The Laramie County Community College Ranch Horse Team will host their 2022 Spring Roundup Ranch Horse Competition with Slidin' Daze Enterprises on March 18-20, in the LCCC Arena.
“The competitions encourage horsemanship and skills required on a working ranch and are an opportunity for our students to showcase the techniques they have been working on all year,” said Morgan Moreno, LCCC’s Ranch Horse Team coach. During the three-day competition, riders will compete in reining, ranch riding, ranch trail, and working cow horse classes.
This regional competition will feature competitors from multiple states and includes both a collegiate and open division for competitors. Collegiate competition will begin Friday, March 18 at noon, and Saturday, March 19, at 8 a.m., with participating schools competing for a collegiate team title. The open, amateur, and youth rider’s divisions are for community members and will be held on Saturday and Sunday, also in the LCCC Arena.
Spectators are encouraged and admission to the event is free. Community members interested in competing should visit slidindaze.com for more information.
To learn more about participation in the ranch horse team or LCCC’s equine programs, please contact mmoreno@lccc.wy.edu.