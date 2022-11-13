The Laramie County Community College volleyball team has added another prospect to their list of signings as Cheyenne East’s own Elysiana Fonseca has committed to the Golden Eagles for the 2023 season.
The six-foot-tall middle blocker helped to lead East to the semi-finals of the Wyoming 4A State Championships and the number one overall seed from the East Regional.
Fonseca finished her career as a Thunderbird with 650 career kills, 417 career blocks, and a career hitting percentage of .326. She was named All-Conference in volleyball all four years she competed on the varsity and was named All-State three times while leading East to two East Regional Championships.
“I am looking forward to grow as player while playing at a higher level and getting to play with my new teammates,” Fonseca said.
The decision to attend LCCC is because of the closeness to home it offers for her, as well as the promising future that the program has after the success of Head Coach Zach Shaver in his first year.
The Golden Eagles finished the season at 18-12 and picked up the second seed in the Region IX tournament from the North.