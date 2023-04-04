The Laramie County Community College volleyball team announced three new signings for the current recruiting class, adding Kate Ohlsen, Allie Mertens, and Andee Peterson for the upcoming season.

“I am very excited about our 3 recent signees,” Head Coach Zach Shaver said. “Each of them brings a high skill level in their position, a competitive personality, and a strong desire to help our team achieve its goals for 2023. We had a need for strong players in the setter, libero, and pin hitter positions for 2023. I feel fortunate that we have filled those needs with Kate, Allie, and Andee!”

Ohlsen joins Laramie County from Lehi, Utah and has shown success at the top level of high school volleyball in the Beehive State as well as in club competition. Playing for Skyridge as a senior, the soon to be Golden Eagle led the Falcons to a 3rd place finish in the 6A state tournament and picked up 486 assists in 101 sets played. Prior to that she helped take Crimson Cliffs High School to 3rd place at the 4A classification.

Ohlsen finished her high school career with over 1200 assists in her career, over 100 aces, and over 100 kills.

“Kate Ohlsen is an outstanding setter who will raise the level of our offense immediately,” Shaver said. “I knew the first moments as I watched her recruiting film back in December that I wanted her to be the first setter that I signed as the head coach of LCCC volleyball. I anticipate that she will do outstanding things as a Golden Eagle and beyond.”

She already has a long list of accolades she brings to Laramie County including earning Academic All-State honors, All-Region Honorable Mention, All-Valley Honorable Mention and multiple team awards. She also finished 11th in the nation with her club team in the Open Division at the USAV GJNC last year.

“I chose LCCC because I was impressed by Coach Zach and his vision for our team,” Ohlsen said. “I believe he can help make me the player I want to be and I am super excited to be coached by a former setter because I know he will be a great mentor to help me reach my goals and prepare for the next level. LCCC is the perfect foundation for my future. I love the girls and can’t wait to be part of the Golden Eagle family!”

Mertens is joining the Golden Eagles after a very successful high school career with Colorado’s Thompson Valley where she was a part of two state championship teams including capping off her senior year with one.

“Allie is a libero who was on our radar as we started the recruiting season but with so many players in her position it is difficult to rise to the top of our list,” Shaver said. “After practicing with our team on her visit she immediately jumped to the #1 spot in our list of liberos for 2023. She possesses natural defensive instincts that make it very difficult for attackers to score in the area she defends.”

The libero was a three-sport athlete, also competing in basketball and tennis, but her focus was volleyball where she was a three-time letter winner as well as a two-time defensive player of the year.

“I liked the size of the college as well as the environment,” Mertens said of committing to LCCC. “The team and Coach Shaver were very welcoming which helped make my decision. The fact that it’s not too far from home also appealed to me.”

Joining the team from Northridge High School in Greeley is Andee Peterson who led the Grizzlies in kills as a senior with 150 and tallied over 300 kills in her career.

“Andee is an athletic attacker her who has the potential to become a dominant force in the outside hitter position,” Shaver said. “Due to the need of her former teams needing her to play as a middle blocker, I feel she has not had the opportunity to reach close to her ceiling. The confidence and coachability she possesses will help her contribute on our team right away.”

Peterson was a three-year varsity starter and was named Offensive Player of the Year all three. She was also named the team MVP once and picked up All-Conference Honorable Mention twice.

“I could tell how great of an environment it was when I visited and it's everything I have been looking for,” Peterson said. “Everyone was so welcoming and I can see myself being very successful during my time there.”

The Golden Eagles now have signed a total of six new athletes for the current class including previously signed Elysiana Fonseca from Cheyenne East, Ana Haubner from Tuscon, Arizona, and Lauren Fagerberg out of Greeley, Colorado.