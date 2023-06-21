The Laramie County Community College volleyball team wrapped up their signing class for 2023 with the addition of McKienna Kehl out of Salt Lake City, Utah bringing the total roster size to 16 for the upcoming season.

Kehl is a versatile athlete who can play multiple positions for the Golden Eagles according to Head Coach Zach Shaver and will help to add depth to the middle position where LCCC had trouble due to injuries during the 2022 season.

“We were looking for one more student athlete to complete our 2023 roster and McKienna was the perfect fit,” Shaver said. “She is athletic, can play multiple positions and comes from strong club and high school volleyball programs. She will fit in well with our players and will make us stronger in several aspects. I feel a little lucky that we found such a strong player and quality individual this late in the recruiting season.”

The incoming freshman was nominated 1st team All-Region as a senior and was 2nd team All-Region as a junior for Brighton High School. In her past two seasons as a middle blocker, she tallied 54 blocks and was in the top ten for Utah’s 5A Region 6 as a senior, including 25 solo blocks.

During her senior season, she also registered 21 aces and 40 kills in just 38 sets played.

“I picked LCCC because it was the one school out of all of my visits that felt the most like somewhere I could consider my second home,” Kehl said. “It was a beautiful place, and everyone was so welcoming and so kind. I am very excited to be a student athlete because I have a second family away from home here. I have people pushing me and supporting me constantly.”

Kehl will also bring a strong academic presence to the team after receiving merit cords from her school in both english and health sciences along with her honors diploma for graduation.

The signing gives the Golden Eagles a total of ten incoming freshman for the 2023 season to bring the total roster size to 16 and Shaver said he is excited for the potential they bring to the program.

“A lot of time and hard work went into recruiting our 2023 freshmen Golden Eagles, but it paid off,” Shaver said. “I believe we found great volleyball players who are more importantly outstanding students and terrific young women.”

The team is a diverse one, with five different states and countries being represented on the roster, including Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

“This group will fit well with our six returning sophomores and give us a balanced offense with a strong defense behind it,” Shaver added. “We are all working diligently this summer and are looking forward to all being on campus together starting on August 3rd!”

Shaver also said it was a team effort in making the roster come together, with help from both the returning sophomores and players who are moving on.

“Our six returning players and graduating sophomores were a huge part of this recruiting effort I am very proud of the roster we have built for 2023,” he said.

The season will begin for the Golden Eagles on August 18th on the road in tournament play at New Mexico Military Institute before they open their home season on August 22nd against Lamar Community College at Storey Gym.