The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team shook off a slow start in the first quarter to pick up a convincing 74 to 68 win over Air Force Prep on Tuesday night.

The Huskies looked like they would be trouble all night for LCCC (6-3) after the opening five minutes, holding a 9-7 lead and forcing the Golden Eagles into tough shots, but as the first quarter wore on the story would change.

After a media timeout, the Golden Eagles closed the quarter on a 12-0 run sparked by Michala Bork and Halle Hester.

The second quarter was more of the same and the lead was 42-24 at the half with the Golden Eagles comfortably in front.

Air Force Prep came out with a different attitude in the second half and brought a more physical presence for the Golden Eagles to match up against and were able to trim the deficit to 12, and continued the same strategy in the fourth quarter and cut the lead down to just two possessions in the final minutes.

Laramie County was able to hit clutch free throws though, going 23-32 from the line on the night, and were able to hold on for the 74-68 win to move to 6-3 on the year.

“We’ll take a win any way we can get it,” Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said. “This one was definitely well earned and well deserved because Air Force Prep did not back down and brought the physicality. We knew they were going to be tough, they were going to be disciplined and they were going to fight to the end and I’m just proud to come out on the winning side of that.”

The Golden Eagles were led by Jamy de Kock’s 18-point night, including a 8-9 night at the free throw line.

“I just wanted to be aggressive,” de Kock said of the game which was very physical. “It’s a little bit like three on three, and I really like that more physical game.”

Halle Hester was also strong again for LCCC, scoring another double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds inside and four Golden Eagles finished in double figures with Monique Marcetic-Voatangi with 12 and Bork adding 11.

LCCC as a whole was able to shoot 71 percent from the free throw line, and McWilliams said that came up big.

“We aim for 72 to 75 percent every time we step out, and today it came up major for us, especially down the stretch.”

The Golden Eagles shot 48 percent from the field as a team, and defensively were strong again, holding Air Force Prep to just 33.3 percent and only 18 percent from three.

Laramie County returns to action this weekend when they face off with Colorado Northwest and Lamar in holiday tournament action at Story Gymnasium. The Golden Eagles will play CNCC at 6:00 pm on Saturday before hosting Lamar at 6:00 pm on Monday.

Lamar and CNCC will match up on Sunday at 3:00 pm.