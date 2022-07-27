The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer Head Coach Nate Ulness announced his resignation today, to pursue a new coaching opportunity.
Ulness has served as the head coach for the Golden Eagle women’s soccer team for the past two and a half years. Prior to his time at LCCC, Ulness was the head coach at Gillette College in Gillette, WY. In his first year with the Golden Eagles, Ulness lead the team to the NJCAA National Championship, during the COVID adjusted season. He leaves LCCC with a career record of 27-5-2, and a 58-22-5 overall record at the NJCAA level.
The head coach search will begin immediately said Athletics Director, Mark Puev. “While we are sad to see Coach Ulness leave, we are always happy and supportive to see those around us go after their professional goals and dreams. We appreciate everything Nate has done for us and wish him nothing but the best in his next adventure.”
The women’s soccer program is set to begin their season on August 11, with a road scrimmage against the Colorado School of Mines. They are scheduled to play their first home scrimmage on August 14, against the University of Wyoming and will open the regular season with home game on August 26, against Iowa Western Community College.