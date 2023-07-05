The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team signed four new players to their roster for the 2023-24 season with the additions of six footer’s Maria Markovic, and Tamara Smith-White along with guard’s Kelly MeGowan and Blanche Toualeu.

Markovic is a transfer from Highland Community College where she appeared in 28 games for the Cougars including 15 starts. She averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, including a 21-point effort in the teams upset of Triton in the Region 4 Championship game.

“Marija is a nice addition to our team, bringing veteran experience and leadership to go along with scoring and rebounding efficiency,” Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said. “We look forward to her to make an immediate contribution in that regard and can’t wait to get her on campus.”

Originally from Belgrade, Serbia, Markovic attended the Nada Dimic Economics School and played seven years of club basketball before making the trip to the United States.

Smith-White comes to the roster as one of two new signings from England, having spent the past few seasons playing for Barking Abbey which has sent several women’s basketball players to Laramie County over the past three seasons.

The six-foot forward averaged 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season for Barking Abbey.

“I picked LCCC because I think going there will help me elevate my game and improve me as a person on and off the court,” Smith-White said.

McWilliams said what drew her attention to Smith-White was her style of play and her desire to play physical basketball.

"Tamara has great size and versatility that will create mismatches and enhance the dynamics of what we are able to do both offensively and defensively,” she said.

The other signee from England is Blanche Toualeu, who joins the Golden Eagles after multiple years of success on the court with the City of London Academy and is coming off back-to-back national titles with the U19 team.

The 5’9” guard was a leader on the defensive side of the ball, finishing seventh in the league in steals, averaging 2.8 per game. She was also strong on the other side of the ball, averaging 10.1 points and two assists per game and grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game.

“Blanche is a competitor,” McWilliams said. “Nothing given, always earned. She will enhance our level of toughness, competitiveness, and drive. I can’t wait to get this one in a LCCC uniform.”

Toualeu said she is looking forward to the way McWilliams coaches and the atmosphere that she creates for the team.

“I chose LCCC because of their philosophy and culture they create within their environment,” Toualeu said. “Another thing that drew me to the team is the defensive mindset. I personally take pride in defense, and they put extra emphasis on it. I’m looking forward to playing in the upcoming season and displaying full effort and hard work.”

The final piece to the recent signings for the Golden Eagles comes from Las Vegas, Nevada. MeGowan is a 5’10” shooting guard who spent her high school time at Shadow Ridge High School while also playing club for Team Taurasi.

During her senior year at Shadow Ridge, MeGowan averaged 13.8 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 25 games. As a junior, she played in 23 games and averaged 10 points along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals.

“In addition to her great shooting ability, Kelly will bring great size and versatility to her position,” McWilliams said. “We look forward to her making an immediate impact in our program and our community.”

“One of the things I’m most looking forward to playing at LCCC is being a part of a successful team and continuing my growth as a basketball player,” MeGowan added.