The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team picked up another three signings for their fall 2023 roster with the additions of Rachelle Pinto, Peyton Erlenbaugh, and Alyssa Taft.
“We’re excited for this group and the mentality that they’ll bring into the program,” Head Coach Lugo Arenas said. “Each of them embraces the student-athlete mindset of not only working on the field but also in the classroom. We’re proud to have them join our Golden Eagle family.”
Pinto joins the roster from Parker, Colorado and is currently wrapping up her senior season with Chaparrel High School where she has been a member of the varsity team for the past four seasons. The 5’3” forward was the leading goal scorer on the 2022 team and has 46 career steals in 29 career games.
She is also the captain of her CISA Soccer Academy club team.
“Rachelle brings craft and creativity in the way she plays, her change of pace and vision will be essential for us,” Arenas said.
The lone Wyoming member of the newest Golden Eagles is Erlenbaugh who is wrapping up her senior season with the Worland Warriors where she has been a four-year member of the varsity as well, helping lead the team to the postseason the past two seasons including a third-place finish in the 3A state championships in 2021.
The defender has helped her squad to a 6-2-1 record this spring and has the team on pace for a top seed in the WHSAA postseason.
“Peyton brings the grit and physicality to the game, she’ll be able to contribute in various positions during her time at LCCC,” Arenas said.
The furthest recruit of the recent signings joins Laramie County from Farmington, New Mexico where Taft has spent the past four seasons playing for the Scorpions. Taft also is a four-year varsity player who has eight career goals and 12 career assists in 35 games. She was also a part of the 2022 New Mexico State Cup Champion DPL New Mexico Rush club team.
“Alyssa’s defensive presence is felt with the ground she’s able to cover, getting stuck in on tackles and the instinct to connect quickly will beneficial for her,” Arenas said.
The Golden Eagles will begin action in their preseason with the annual alumni scrimmage on August 12th before opening their season on August 24th and 25th with Salt Lake Community College and Cochise College in Cheyenne.