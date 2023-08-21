Beginning this school year, Laramie County School District 1 is adopting a nationally recognized Standard Response Protocol (SRP) process for emergencies.

The protocol builds upon existing LCSD1 emergency management procedures while providing students, staff and families with a vocabulary that is used in more than 30,000 schools around the world.

The SRP outlines five actions that can be taken during an incident:

HOLD—The situation calls for hallways to remain clear or for students and staff to remain inside the building. Students should remain in their current location during this time, i.e. classroom, locker room, modular. The administrator will determine if traffic is able to enter or exit the school.

SECURE—In the event that activity in the vicinity of a facility calls for monitoring people entering or exiting the building, a secure takes place. Activity inside the building remains status quo with limited public access to the building and indoor P.E./recess. The administrator will determine if traffic is able to enter or exit the school. Secure signs are posted on the doors.

LOCKDOWN—In the event that there is imminent danger to students/staff/ public in or near the facility, total security within a building is necessary. All classroom and exterior doors are locked, with no entry or exit from the building until the crisis is over. Each school has an “Alertus” yellow beacon near the entrance and it will emit a red LED and brief audible tone when the school is in lockdown. Parents and others are advised to not try to enter the school and should move away from the entrance when the school is on lockdown.

SHELTER—Shelter is called when specific protective actions are needed based on a threat or hazard. The fire department will usually direct the school to shelter based on the type and severity of the emergency.

EVACUATION—In the event the school must be evacuated (fire alarm, smell of gas) all students and staff will go to their predesignated school evacuation area. During a prolonged incident and/or inclement weather, students and staff will relocate to an alternate indoor location near the school.

During an incident, parents are advised to:

Remain calm and do not go to the school; access routes and streets need to be clear for emergency vehicles.

Remain at home or at work to make it easier for officials to contact them if this becomes necessary.

Refrain from calling their student’s cell phone. Calling will overload the system and could hamper emergency actions. However, school personnel will work with students on the use of their cell phones in an emergency to keep parents informed.

Avoid calling the school; telephone lines will need to remain open to deal with the emergency.

Stay tuned to local TV and radio stations for ongoing information and emergency instructions.

REUNIFICATION—If the situation warrants, the students and staff will be transported by buses to a reunification site. Once everyone is accounted for, students will be released to a parent or guardian. If schools have the need to evacuate students off site, students will be taken by bus to an alternate location—parents will be given information through the media and through the mass-notification system as to how and when to pick up their children.