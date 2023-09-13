During their meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted to approve the appointment of Dr. Stephen Newton as the district’s interim superintendent of schools.

Newton, who has spent nearly 30 years in the education field, has been the district’s acting superintendent since early August.

He will serve as interim superintendent through June 2024.

Since 2015, Newton has been LCSD1’s director of instruction.

In that role he has directed curriculum, instruction, assessment, accreditation, interventions, professional development, interventions, athletics/activities and federal programs.

Newton is also an adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming for the graduate school in the college of education and served as a professional learning consultant for the Center for Model Schools.

He started his career as a high school teacher in 1995 at Parker Unified School District #27 in Parker, Arizona.

Newton then served as an academic professional for the University of Wyoming before assuming a position as a high school teacher at LCSD1’s Central High.

He became an assistant principal at McCormick Junior High before joining Central High as associate principal and then head principal.

Newton graduated from the University of Wyoming (UW) with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

He also holds a master’s degree in education, educational leadership and a doctorate in education, curriculum and instruction from UW.

According to LCSD1 Board Chairman Timothy Bolin, the trustees will begin a formal search for a permanent superintendent.

More information, including a hiring timeline, will be released soon.