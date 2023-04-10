Fifty-five LCSD1 world language students celebrated World Language Day at the University of Wyoming with a variety of activities.
The event included a resource fair featuring opportunities to study abroad, a cultural art show and competition, and language competitions for 10 languages at all levels of learning.
Winners from LCSD1 were:
Writing and Video French:
- Writing – Poem – Intermediate – First Place – Jacob Vann, Central High
- Spanish: Writing – Short Story Intermediate - Second Place – Aaniya Patel, Central High
- Third Place – Jaqueline Inallado, Central High
- Advanced - First Place – Taryn Potts, Central High
- Second Place – Tia Walker, Central High
- Spanish: Writing – Essay Advanced – Second Place – Nicolette Martinez, Central High
- Spanish: Video Level 4 – First Place – Vince Picard, Central High
- Level 5 – First Place – Lily Leman, Central High
- In-Person Competition French Level 1 - First Place – Malea Adams-Case, McCormick Junior High
- Second Place – Eliza Scranton, Central High
- Level 2 – First Place – Jacob Vann, Central High
- Level 3 – First Place – Andrew Lance, Central High
- Level 4 – First Place – Kanon Bever, South High
- German Level 2 – First Place – Julian Edmonds, and Ollie Minks, East High
- Level 3 – First Place – Aris Shank, South High
- Level 4 – Cooper Smith, East High
- Rapa Nui Level 1 - First Place – Trevor Orr, Ace Christoffersen, & Erika Chesser, Johnson Junior High
- Second Place - Savannah Weitzel, Nuria Altamirano & Gracee Grisham, Johnson Junior High
- Spanish – Individual Level 4 - First Place – Jackson Franks, Central High
- Third Place – Nathaniel Thornell, Central High
- Art Competition Photography, First Place – Madalyn Huffmann, Central High
- Sculpture, Second Place – Dakota Lovelis, East High
- Mixed Media, First Place – Gracie Dillow, Central High