Laramie County School District 1’s four-year graduation rate reached 80.14% in the 2021-2022 school year.

“In spite of the challenges this cohort of students experienced, we are very proud of their success and perseverance to graduate on time,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said.

Graduation rates for students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) increased 15% over the past two cohorts.

The district also saw a significant increase in our minority populations across the district with an 82.3% rate.

This is 13.2% increase over the same time period.

“As freshmen coming into high school in 2018, we realize our students were faced with unique challenges in navigating a high school experience by the end of their cohort year of 2022,” Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley said. “The Wyoming Department of Education begins the four-year timeframe for all students to graduate as soon as they begin ninth grade. Students beginning their high school transition as freshmen experienced uncertainty and a path they had not undergone in prior years. Some chose virtual learning, home school, pursued a GED program, or even took a ‘time out’ from school to adapt to a changing environment. Oftentimes, these students then fall out of their cohort track to graduate on time.”

Crespo said, “We would like to acknowledge our amazing staff and students for their hard work. The pandemic posed several challenges for our students, staff and families. This is a testament to all the tireless work within our schools as they managed these unique circumstances. Moving forward, we will continue to provide support for every child as we work together to address the growth opportunities for our students as a means to increasing our graduation rate. The district recognizes the importance of giving every student the opportunity to graduate.”

Students who did not meet the graduation deadline for their four-year cohort are still eligible for late graduation.

“We celebrate a completion rate that continues to show the promise of not giving up on students even when they do not meet the four-year cohort benchmark,” Crespo said. “Through a comprehensive and collaborative team approach, LCSD1 will respond by adapting to meet the needs of our learners in the district. Our goal is to ensure that our students remain on track to graduate.”