Laramie County School District 1 reminds parents/guardians that the deadline

for students to receive their required immunizations is Friday, Sept. 22.

According to the district’s head nurse, Janet Farmer, immunizations are

required by state law and notification of this requirement begin as early as

February during registration prior to the fall deadline.

If a student is not in compliance with this law, exclusion from school will

occur on Monday, Sept. 25.

Parents/guardians will be called to pick their child up from school to take their child for the required immunization.

They are expected to bring the student back to school immediately after the

immunization is completed.

Vaccines are readily available at healthcare providers in Cheyenne and at

Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health.

For more information, parents are encouraged to contact their school.