Laramie County School District 1 is introducing a Reduced to Free meal program for the 2023–2024 school year.
The program will allow all students that qualify for free or reduced meals to eat breakfast and lunch free.
“The program is being introduced to provide more students with access to free meals, to encourage households to submit free and reduced applications, and to alleviate the burden of meal debt on additional households,” LCSD1 Nutrition Program Administrator Ashley Roth said.
Roth stated that by participating in the Reduced to Free program rather than the Universal Breakfast Program, the district is saving money and can serve free meals at 29 additional sites.
Meal eligibility status from the 2022–2023 school year will carry over through Oct. 4.
Free and Reduced applications can be found at nutritionservices. laramie1.org. For more information call Nutrition Services at 771-2440.