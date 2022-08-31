Community members and parents who are interested in learning more about Laramie County School District 1 are encouraged to apply for LCSD1’s community outreach program titled “Navigating Laramie 1.”

The program, which lasts five months, is designed to take community members and parents on a journey throughout the district. Through monthly, three-hour educational activities, participants will learn more about the district, make connections and increase their involvement with the district and schools. The program timeframe is Jan.-May 2023.

“Navigating Laramie 1” will cover nearly all aspects of the district and school structure including:

· Finance – Jan. 26, 2023

· Human Capital & Talent – Feb. 23, 2023

· Academic Learning – Mar. 23, 2023

· Academic Learning – Apr. 20, 2023

· Facilities– May 18, 2023

Space is limited and participants will be selected for the program following an application process. Applications forms are available on the LCSD1 website, www.laramie1.org, and will be accepted Sep. 1-Nov. 30.

For more information, call the LCSD1 Community Relations Department at 771-2192.