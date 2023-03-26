Children preparing for kindergarten in the fall can get a head-start with a free activity kit.
The kit includes activities for counting, addition and subtraction, word building, handwriting, beginning reading and more.
The giveaways will take place from 5–6:30 p.m. in the Central High commons on April 4, the East High commons on April 11 and the South High commons on April 18.
Parents are welcome to attend the location and date most convenient to them.
For more information, contact the Laramie County School District 1 Preschool to School Transition Team at 771-2186.