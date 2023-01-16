Laramie County School District 1 is seeking nominations for the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.
Nominees must be Wyoming certified classroom teachers in a state-approved or accredited school kindergarten through 12th grade, who plan to continue an active teaching career with LCSD1 through the 2023-2024 school year.
LCSD1 staff and members of the community may nominate teachers for the award.
Teachers may also self-nominate.
Nomination forms are available on the LCSD1 website, www.laramie1.org, and the deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 10.
The winner of this award will be eligible for the Wyoming Department of Education’s Wyoming Teacher of the Year award.
For more information, call the LCSD1 Community Relations Department at 771-2192.