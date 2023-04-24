The Laramie County Robotics Scrimmage will take place Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. at Storey Gym, 2811 House Avenue.
Participants will include after-school robotics teams of elementary and junior high students from around Laramie County.
The theme of this year’s competition is Super Powered, which explores various possibilities for energy sources around the world, such as solar power or windmills.
Teams will build EV3 robots using LEGO elements and technology.
They will program them to autonomously complete a series of missions.
The program supports district computer science standards and encourages cooperation and gracious professionalism, which are core values for the First LEGO League.